Tony Nominee Laura Bell Bundy Lands Role in NBC’s Perfect Harmony

The Broadway veteran will play opposite Pitch Perfect's Anna Camp as a high school mean girl in the musical comedy.

Broadway star Laura Bell Bundy is returning to the small screen as a mean girl in NBC’s upcoming comedy series, Perfect Harmony.

Deadline reports the Legally Blonde Tony nominee joins Broadway alums Bradley Whitford (Boeing-Boeing) and Anna Camp (Time and the Conways, Equus) in the show about an off-kilter choir.

Bundy appears in a recurring role as Kimmy, a rival to Ginny (Pitch Perfect alum Camp). Whitford, who most recently appeared on Hulu's The Handmaid's Tale, will play a Princeton music professor who stumbles upon the singing group and decides to stay on as the group’s director.

The new mom previously guest starred on How I Met Your Mother and Hart of Dixie. Additional stage credits include Hairspray (originating another high school mean girl: Amber Von Tussle), Wicked, and The Honeymooners.

Watch the trailer for Perfect Harmony below.

