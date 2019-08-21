Tony Nominee Laura Bell Bundy Lands Role in NBC’s Perfect Harmony

toggle menu
toggle search form
Film & TV News   Tony Nominee Laura Bell Bundy Lands Role in NBC’s Perfect Harmony
By Dan Meyer
Aug 21, 2019
 
The Broadway veteran will play opposite Pitch Perfect's Anna Camp as a high school mean girl in the musical comedy.
Double_Standards_Gala_2017_13_HR.jpg
Laura Bell Bundy Joseph Marzullo/WENN

Broadway star Laura Bell Bundy is returning to the small screen as a mean girl in NBC’s upcoming comedy series, Perfect Harmony.

Deadline reports the Legally Blonde Tony nominee joins Broadway alums Bradley Whitford (Boeing-Boeing) and Anna Camp (Time and the Conways, Equus) in the show about an off-kilter choir.

READ: 21 Broadway Stars to See On the Small Screen in Fall 2019

Bundy appears in a recurring role as Kimmy, a rival to Ginny (Pitch Perfect alum Camp). Whitford, who most recently appeared on Hulu's The Handmaid's Tale, will play a Princeton music professor who stumbles upon the singing group and decides to stay on as the group’s director.

The new mom previously guest starred on How I Met Your Mother and Hart of Dixie. Additional stage credits include Hairspray (originating another high school mean girl: Amber Von Tussle), Wicked, and The Honeymooners.

Watch the trailer for Perfect Harmony below.

Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended Reading:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 2019 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!