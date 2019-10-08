Tony Nominee Lewis J. Stadlen to Lead Rare Indulgence Reading

Playwright Bruce J. Robinson’s culinary-themed play will receive a New York industry reading October 15.

Two-time Tony nominee Lewis J. Stadlen, who was recently seen opposite Betty Buckley in the national tour of Hello, Dolly!, will take part in an October 15 industry reading of playwright Bruce J. Robinson’s new comedy Rare Indulgence.

The cast will also feature Maureen Silliman (Shenandoah), Kristen Hahn (Hello, Dolly!), and Olivia Leone.

David Wohl directs the play about a pair of gourmet enthusiasts whose exotic dinner plans are ruined when a vegan animal activist stops them from eating an endangered songbird.

Robinson’s plays also include Another Vermeer, Shooting Hoops, and Byrd’s Boy.

The readings will take place at 1 PM and 4 PM in Theatre 4 of Theatre Row. Click here for reservations.

