Tony Nominee Lewis J. Stadlen to Lead Rare Indulgence Reading

toggle menu
toggle search form
Readings and Workshops   Tony Nominee Lewis J. Stadlen to Lead Rare Indulgence Reading
By Adam Hetrick
Oct 08, 2019
 
Playwright Bruce J. Robinson’s culinary-themed play will receive a New York industry reading October 15.
l_Lewis J Stadlen_glikas_MTC_Gala_2016_15_HR.jpg
Lewis J. Stadlen Bruce Glikas/MTC

Two-time Tony nominee Lewis J. Stadlen, who was recently seen opposite Betty Buckley in the national tour of Hello, Dolly!, will take part in an October 15 industry reading of playwright Bruce J. Robinson’s new comedy Rare Indulgence.

The cast will also feature Maureen Silliman (Shenandoah), Kristen Hahn (Hello, Dolly!), and Olivia Leone.

David Wohl directs the play about a pair of gourmet enthusiasts whose exotic dinner plans are ruined when a vegan animal activist stops them from eating an endangered songbird.

Robinson’s plays also include Another Vermeer, Shooting Hoops, and Byrd’s Boy.

The readings will take place at 1 PM and 4 PM in Theatre 4 of Theatre Row. Click here for reservations.

Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 2019 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!