Tony Nominee Maria Dizzia to Star in What the Constitution Means to Me in L.A. and Chicago

By Dan Meyer
Oct 15, 2019
 
Original Broadway cast members Mike Iveson and Rosdely Ciprian will join Dizzia.
Maria Dizzia Headshot HR 2019

Tony nominee Maria Dizzia (In the Next Room (or The Vibrator Play)) will star in What the Constitution Means to Me during the first two stops of its North American tour in Los Angeles and Chicago. Joining her are original Broadway cast members Mike Iveson and Rosdely Ciprian.

Dizzia has appeared on stage in If I Forget, The Layover, Uncle Vanya, and Belleville, for which she received a Drama Desk Nomination, among other works. Her TV credits include Polly on Orange Is the New Black.

The Tony-nominated play and Pulitzer Prize finalist from Heidi Schreck will run at Mark Taper Forum in Los Angeles January 12–February 6, then Chicago’s Broadway Playhouse March 4–April 12. The national tour of What the Constitution Means to Me is produced by Diana DiMenna, Aaron Glick, Matt Ross, and Level Forward & Eva Price.

What the Constitution Means to Me features scenic design by Rachel Hauck (Hadestown), costume design by Michael Krass (Hadestown), lighting design by Jen Schriever (Eclipsed), and sound design by Sinan Refik Zafar (Hamlet).

