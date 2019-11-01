Tony Nominee Robert Cuccioli Returns to Star in Goodspeed’s A Connecticut Christmas Carol

Regional News   Tony Nominee Robert Cuccioli Returns to Star in Goodspeed’s A Connecticut Christmas Carol
By Dan Meyer
Nov 01, 2019
 
The New England-themed musical adaptation of Dickens’ holiday tale begins December 4.
American Moor_Off Broadway_Opening Night_2019 _Robert Cuccioli_HR.jpg
Robert Cuccioli Joseph Marzullo/WENN

Tony nominee Robert Cuccioli (Jekyll & Hyde) will once again play Scrooge/William Gillette in Goodspeed Musicals’ production of A Connecticut Christmas Carol.

Performances begin December 4 at the Terris Theatre, with returning performers Matt Gibson (Austen’s Pride, Gypsy) as Bob Cratchit, Lee Harrington as Martha Cratchit, and Michael Thomas Holmes (Oklahoma!) playing the Ghosts. Making his Goodspeed debut as Tiny Tim is Sam Duncan. The ensemble includes Samantha Bruce, Jon Cooper, Jonah Robinson, Celeste Rose, Alex Stewart, Jeff Williams, and Daisy Wright.

Hunter Foster helms the show, which features a book by LJ Fecho and a score by Michael O’Flaherty. An adaptation of Charles Dickens’ holiday classic, the musical features historical writers who lived in Connecticut, including William Gillette. Local heroes Mark Twain, and P.T. Barnum.

The creative team also includes choreographer Lisa Shriver, scenic designer Adam Koch, costume designer Nicole V. Moody, lighting designer Jennifer Schriever, sound designer Jay Hilton, wig and hair designer Mark Adam Rampmeyer, music director Dan Pardo, and orchestrator Dan DeLange. Casting is by Paul Hardt.

Jekyll & Hyde on Broadway

Jekyll & Hyde on Broadway

Jekyll & Hyde opened at The Plymouth Theatre on April 28, 1997.

48 PHOTOS
Robert Cuccioli
Robert Cuccioli Cylla Von Tiedemann
Coleen Sexton
Coleen Sexton David Drebin
Sebastian Bach
Sebastian Bach Edward Patino
Luba Mason
Luba Mason Carol Rosegg
Andrea Rivette
Andrea Rivette David Drebin
Robert Cuccioli
Robert Cuccioli Carol Rosegg
Sebastian Bach
Sebastian Bach Edward Patino
Jack Wagner
Jack Wagner David Drebin
Robert Evan
Robert Evan Carol Rosegg
David Hasselhoff
David Hasselhoff Eduardo Patino
