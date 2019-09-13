Tony Nominees Danai Gurira and Lupita Nyong’o Reunite for HBO Adaptation of Americanah

Tony Nominees Danai Gurira and Lupita Nyong'o Reunite for HBO Adaptation of Americanah
By Olivia Clement
Sep 13, 2019
 
The best-selling Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie novel will be turned into a TV series, bringing together the Black Panther and Eclipsed collaborators.
lillyawards_2016_HR_2313.jpg
Danai Gurira and Lupita Nyong'o Monica Simoes

Playwright-actor Danai Gurira will serve as showrunner on a new TV adaptation of Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie's bestselling novel, Americanah, according to Deadline. The HBO Max series will star Oscar winner Lupita Nyong’o, who reunites with Gurira after starring alongside her in Black Panther, as well as performing on Broadway in Gurira's critically acclaimed play Eclipsed (both were Tony-nominated for the drama).

Nyong’o will also executive produce the 10-episode series, with Plan B Entertainment, Potboiler Television, and D2 Productions attached. A feature-length adaptation of Americanah, starring Nyong’o, had previously been in the works.

Americanah is the winner of the National Book Critics Circle Award for Fiction. Spanning three continents, the story follows Ifemelu (Nyong’o) and Obinze, a couple young and in love when they depart military-ruled Nigeria for the West—but forced in separate directions. Fifteen years later, they reunite in a newly democratic Nigeria, and reignite their passion for each other and for their homeland.

Further casting will be announced later.

In related film and TV news, Eclipsed director Liesl Tommy, as previously reported, is attached as director for a feature film adaptation of Trevor Noah's autobiography, Born a Crime, also starring Nyong'o.

