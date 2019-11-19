Tony Nominees Kerry Butler, Will Swenson, More Set to Star in Industry Reading of Broadway Vacation

Broadway stars Kerry Butler and Will Swenson will star in a November 21 New York City industry reading of Broadway Vacation, a musical based on the Warner Bros. films made famous by Chevy Chase and Beverly D’Angelo.
Broadway Vacation features a book, music, and lyrics by Steve Rosen and David Rossmer (The Other Josh Cohen). The reading is directed by Donna Feore, with Glen Kelly as music supervisor and Meg Zervoulis as music director. General management is by Architect Theatrical, with Ken Davenport Productions attached to the project.
Butler currently stars as Barbara in Beetlejuice and previously earned a Tony nomination for her performance in Xanadu, while Swenson’s Main Stem credits include a Tony-nominated performance in Hair and Earl in Waitress.
Joining the pair are fellow Tony nominee John Ellison Conlee (The Full Monty) and Broadway alums John Behlmann (Tootsie), Jordan Gelber (Sunday in the Park with George), Asmeret Ghebremichael (The Book of Mormon), Joanna Glushak (War Paint), Jeff Hiller (Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson), Jaygee Macapugay (School of Rock), Tiffany Mann (Be More Chill), and Elliot Mattox (Beetlejuice). Rounding out the cast of performers are Deven May, Sarah Bishop, Cheech Monohar, Livvy Marcus, Christopher Martinez, Sarah-Anne Martinez, and Nic Ryan.
The musical was previously announced in development when Ken Davenport secured the rights with Sh-K-Boom/Ghostlight Records founder Kurt Deutsch.
