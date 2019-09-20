Tony Winner Ali Stroker on Why She Doesn't Always Need to Be the Disability Advocate in the Room

The Oklahoma! star opens up about her career and experiences in ABLE: A Series, out now.

“I have shown up to auditions and it hasn’t been accessible,” says Ali Stroker, the Tony-winning actor currently on Broadway as Ado Annie in Oklahoma!. In the new series ABLE, now streaming on Amazon Prime Video, Stroker and others shine a light on their experiences with disability in the entertainment world—showcasing how storytellers can create more representative and truthful narratives.

“I also think it’s important, as an actor, to decide to be an actor in the room," says Stroker in the series. "I don’t need to be the disability advocate; I’m going to take off that hat—but that’s on me. That’s a decision that I get to make. I don’t have to feel like it’s always my responsibility.”

Watch the exclusive clip from ABLE, featuring Stroker with co-hosts Kallen Blair and Alie B. Gorrie, above.

The series co-produced and co-hosted by Blair and Gorrie. In addition to Stroker, ABLE features interviews Clive Barnes Award winner Evan Ruggiero (Bastard Jones), Children of a Lesser God's John McGinty, film and television actor Danny Woodburn, producer and actor Amy Buchwald, actor and comedian Maysoon Zayid (the TED Talk "I got 99 problems... Palsy is just one"), actor Christine Bruno, stage and screen actor Ann Talman (Some Americans Abroad), Identity Theater Company Founder Nicholas Linnehan, and actor Ben Dworken.

ABLE: A Series is produced by SoulStir Creative. Cassidy Cole is the series director, Jesse Bronstein is cinematographer, Chris Burke is editor, and Ethan Greenfield was the gaffer. Sam Weiner did sound for the show.

To find out more about ABLE: A Series, visit ABLEASeries.com.