Tony Winner Andy Blankenbuehler to Join Words on Dance Series

The Hamilton, In The Heights, and Bandstand choreographer and more will participate in the conversation series this fall.

As part of the Words on Dance series, three-time Tony-winning choreographer Andy Blankenbuehler will join dance critic Sarah L. Kaufman in conversation October 21. Additionally renowned ballet dancer and director Edward Villella will join New York City Ballet's Jonathan Stafford and Wendy Whelan in conversation November 11. Both events are presented in association with Symphony Space, which hosts the talks.

Blankehbuehler won Tonys for his choreography of In The Heights, Hamilton, and Bandstand, the last of which he also directed. He has also choreographed Broadway’s The Apple Tree, 9 to 5, Bring It On (which he also directed), Annie, and Cats. Most recently, he choreographed the upcoming Cats film adaptation as well as the Emmy-nominated Fosse/Verdon.

Prior to his choreography career on Broadway, Blankenbuehler was a performer, appearing in such productions as the 1992 revival of Guys and Dolls, Steel Pier, Saturday Night Fever, and Fosse.

The October 21 event will also feature the premiere of a short film highlighting his work.

Villella was the first American male dancer to perform with the Royal Danish Ballet and the only American to be asked to dance an encore at the Bolshoi Theater in Moscow. He has danced in the inaugurations of three American Presidents. A producer and director of PBS’ Dance in America, he earned an Emmy for his work on Harlquinade. He was the founding artistic director of Miami City Ballet and earned a National Medal of the Arts.

For tickets and additional information, visit WordsOnDance.org.

