Tony Winner Beth Leavel, Bonnie Milligan, and Adam Kantor Set for Best in Shows Fundraiser

Tony nominee Andy Karl and Orfeh will be honored with the Humane Society of New York’s Sandy Fund Award.

Best in Shows, the annual Broadway concert fundraiser for the Humane Society of New York, will return to Feinstein’s/54 Below October 14 at 7 PM, with Seth Rudetsky serving as the evening’s host and music director.

Set to appear are Tony Award winner Beth Leavel (The Prom), Tony nominee Brenda Braxton (Smokey Joe’s Café, Chicago), singer-songwriter Javier Colon, Adam Kantor (The Band’s Visit), Cassandra Kubinski (You Get Me ), Bonnie Milligan (Head Over Heels), Christine Pedi (Forbidden Broadway), and Paige Price (Saturday Night Fever).

This year’s Best in Shows will honor Tony nominee Andy Karl and Orfeh with the Humane Society of New York’s Sandy Fund Award for their work in support of rescued animals. Richard H. Blake, who appeared alongside the couple in Legally Blonde, will present the award.

Best in Shows is produced by Broadway animal trainer Bill Berloni and his wife Dorothy.

For tickets visit 54Below.com.