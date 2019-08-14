Tony Winner Beth Leavel Will Debut New Show at Feinstein’s/54 Below

Tony Winner Beth Leavel Will Debut New Show at Feinstein's/54 Below
By Adam Hetrick
Aug 14, 2019
 
Thirteen Shows and Counting will revisit Leavel’s acclaimed performances in such shows as The Drowsy Chaperone, Mamma Mia!, and The Prom.
2019 Tony Awards_Red Carpet_Batch 4_Beth Leavel_HR-21.jpg
Beth Leavel Marc J. Franklin

Tony Award winner Beth Leavel, who recently wrapped her Tony-nominated run in The Prom, will return to Feinstein’s/54 Below January 14–20, 2020, with an all-new cabaret evening titled Thirteen Shows and Counting.

Leavel will share personal stories from her Broadway career as she revisits some of her favorite musical roles, as well as the roles that got away.

Leavel won the 2006 Tony Award for Best Featured Actress in a Musical for The Drowsy Chaperone. She was Tony-nominated for her performances in The Prom, Bandstand, and Baby, It’s You. Leavel also appeared in the Broadway premiere of Mel Brooks’ Young Frankenstein, as well as Crazy for You, 42nd Street, Show Boat, Mamma Mia!, and Elf.

For tickets, visit 54Below.com.

