Tony Winner Beth Leavel Will Debut New Show at Feinstein’s/54 Below

Thirteen Shows and Counting will revisit Leavel’s acclaimed performances in such shows as The Drowsy Chaperone, Mamma Mia!, and The Prom.

Tony Award winner Beth Leavel, who recently wrapped her Tony-nominated run in The Prom, will return to Feinstein’s/54 Below January 14–20, 2020, with an all-new cabaret evening titled Thirteen Shows and Counting.

Leavel will share personal stories from her Broadway career as she revisits some of her favorite musical roles, as well as the roles that got away.

Leavel won the 2006 Tony Award for Best Featured Actress in a Musical for The Drowsy Chaperone. She was Tony-nominated for her performances in The Prom, Bandstand, and Baby, It’s You. Leavel also appeared in the Broadway premiere of Mel Brooks’ Young Frankenstein, as well as Crazy for You, 42nd Street, Show Boat, Mamma Mia!, and Elf.

For tickets, visit 54Below.com.

