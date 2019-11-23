Tony Winner Betty Buckley Joins Jason Robert Brown for SubCulture Concerts Beginning November 23

toggle menu
toggle search form
Cabaret & Concert News   Tony Winner Betty Buckley Joins Jason Robert Brown for SubCulture Concerts Beginning November 23
By Andrew Gans
Nov 23, 2019
 
Tony winner Brown continues his residency at the downtown Manhattan venue.
Betty Buckley and Jason Robert Brown
Betty Buckley and Jason Robert Brown

Betty Buckley, who recently concluded a year-long run in the national tour of the Tony-winning revival of Hello, Dolly!, is fellow Tony winner Jason Robert Brown’s special guest for his November 23–25 artist-in-residence concerts at SubCulture.

Show time is 8 PM for all three concerts at the downtown Manhattan venue. Doors open at 7 PM.

“There are singers, and there is Betty Buckley. There are actors, and there is Betty Buckley. There are legends, and there is Betty Buckley,” said Brown in an earlier statement. “Betty and I have been circling each other for 20 years, looking for the right opportunity to collaborate, and I can’t believe it’s finally here. The greatest joy of this residency has been the opportunity to make music with artists who I have long admired, and Betty is at the top of that list. I’ve written a brand-new song for Betty to premiere, and we’re going to explore a lot of other great stuff from my catalog (and a couple of other crazy surprises). It’ll be me, Betty, a group of amazing string players, and three glorious nights at the best music venue in New York.”

READ: Jason Robert Brown Says Betty Buckley’s Version of His ’Hope’ Did the ’Virtually Impossible’

"I am so thrilled to be a part of Jason Robert Brown's monthly residency at SubCulture!” added Buckley. “I have been his fan for so many years, now, and have recorded his songs on several of my albums. I was delighted when he called in September, right after I finished my year in the Hello, Dolly! national tour inviting me to do this. Learning some new songs of Jason's and bringing back some of my faves of his. I can't wait!"

Broadway favorite Buckley earned a Tony Award for her performance as Grizabella in the original production of Cats, having previously appeared on Broadway in Pippin and 1776. Her additional memorable performances include the title role in The Mystery of Edwin Drood, Margaret White in the short-lived cult favorite musical Carrie (having previously played gym teacher Miss Collins in the film adaptation of the Stephen King novel), Sunset Boulevard (both on Broadway and in the West End, for which she received an Olivier nomination), and Triumph of Love (earning her a second Tony nod).

Visit SubCultureNewYork.com.

See What Your Favorite Stars Are Up to Away From Broadway With Playbill Universe

From 1776 to Hello, Dolly!: Celebrating the Greatest Stage Moments of Betty Buckley

From 1776 to Hello, Dolly!: Celebrating the Greatest Stage Moments of Betty Buckley

Look back at the stage career of Tony Award winner Betty Buckley, spanning more than 40 years.

45 PHOTOS
1776_Broadway_Production_Photos_1969_Betty_Buckley_William_Daniels_Howard_Da_Silva_01_HR.jpg
Betty Buckley, William Daniels, and Howard Da Silva in 1776 Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Betty Buckley in <i>1776</I>
Betty Buckley in 1776
1776_Broadway_Production_Photos_1969_William_Daniels_Howard_Da_Silva_Betty_Buckley_Ken_Howard_HR.jpg
William Daniels, Howard Da Silva, Betty Buckley, and Ken Howard in 1776 Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Betty Buckley and James Congdon in London's <i>Promises, Promises</i>
Betty Buckley and James Congdon in London's Promises, Promises
Tony Roberts and Betty Buckley in London's <i>Promises, Promises</i>
Tony Roberts and Betty Buckley in London's Promises, Promises
Jack Kruschen, Tony Roberts and Betty Buckley in London's <i>Promises, Promises</i>
Jack Kruschen, Tony Roberts, and Betty Buckley in London's Promises, Promises
Betty Buckley and Michael Rupert in <i>Pippin</i>
Betty Buckley and Michael Rupert in Pippin Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Betty Buckley and Michael Rupert in <i>Pippin</i>
Betty Buckley and Michael Rupert in Pippin Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Cats_Broadway_Production_Photo_1982_Betty Buckley2_HR.jpg
Betty Buckley in Cats Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Cats_Broadway_Production_Photo_1982_Betty Buckley_HR.jpg
Betty Buckley and cast in Cats Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Share

(Updated November 23, 2019)

Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 2019 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!