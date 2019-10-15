Tony Winner Betty Buckley Will Join Jason Robert Brown for SubCulture Concerts

Tony winner Brown continues his residency at the downtown Manhattan venue.

Tony winner Betty Buckley, who recently concluded a year-long run in the national tour of the Tony-winning revival of Hello, Dolly!, will be Tony winner Jason Robert Brown’s special guest for his November 23–25 artist-in-residence concerts at SubCulture.

Show time is 8 PM for all three concerts at the downtown Manhattan venue. Doors open at 7 PM.

“There are singers, and there is Betty Buckley. There are actors, and there is Betty Buckley. There are legends, and there is Betty Buckley,” said composer Brown in a statement. “Betty and I have been circling each other for 20 years, looking for the right opportunity to collaborate, and I can’t believe it’s finally here. The greatest joy of this residency has been the opportunity to make music with artists who I have long admired, and Betty is at the top of that list. I’ve written a brand-new song for Betty to premiere, and we’re going to explore a lot of other great stuff from my catalog (and a couple of other crazy surprises). It’ll be me, Betty, a group of amazing string players, and three glorious nights at the best music venue in New York.”

"I am so thrilled to be a part of Jason Robert Brown's monthly residency at SubCulture!” added Buckley. “I have been his fan for so many years, now, and have recorded his songs on several of my albums. I was delighted when he called in September, right after I finished my year in the Hello, Dolly! national tour inviting me to do this. Learning some new songs of Jason's and bringing back some of my faves of his. I can't wait!"

Broadway favorite Buckley earned a Tony Award for her performance as Grizabella in the original production of Cats, having previously appeared on Broadway in Pippin and 1776. Her additional memorable performances include the title role in The Mystery of Edwin Drood, Margaret White in the short-lived cult favorite musical Carrie (having previously played gym teacher Miss Collins in the film adaptation of the Stephen King novel), Sunset Boulevard (both on Broadway and in the West End, for which she received an Olivier nomination), and Triumph of Love (earning her a second Tony nod).

Tickets can be purchased at subculturenewyork.com.



