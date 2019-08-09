Tony Winner Billy Crudup Talks Broadway Co-Stars, Getting Naked on Stage, and Soccer

The star has two films opening this week, one opposite Cate Blanchett and another with Michelle Williams.

Billy Crudup will get naked on stage for $212 a week—or rather, he did that when he first started as an actor.

The upcoming star of Where’d You Go Bernadette? opposite Cate Blanchett and After the Wedding alongside Michelle Williams dropped by The Late Show with Seth Meyers August 8.

During the interview, Crudup spoke about his earlier days on stage. “Acting seemed like such a great profession until two weeks in and I realized what I was doing it in an awfully cold theatre,” joked the Tony winner for The Coast of Utopia. The play he's referring to is likely America Dreaming, which debuted at Vineyard Theatre in 1994.

Over 20 years later, Crudup returned to the Vineyard Theatre in the solo show Harry Clarke, presented by Audible.

Watch the entire interview above, including an anecdote about the one guy who didn't want to see Harry Clarke, and his middle school years playing soccer.