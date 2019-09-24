Tony Winner Blythe Danner Joins Season 3 of American Gods

Film & TV News   Tony Winner Blythe Danner Joins Season 3 of American Gods
By Emily Selleck
Sep 24, 2019
 
The stage veteran is set for a four-episode arc on the Starz drama.
Kiss Me, Kate_Broadway_Roundabout Theatre Company_Opening Night_2019_X_HR
Blythe Danner Joseph Marzullo/WENN

Tony Award winner Blythe Danner, whose stage career spans five decades, will join the cast of the Starz drama American Gods. She is set for a four-episode arc in Season 3 of the series, which begins production this fall, according to Deadline.

American Gods chronicles the story of ex-con Shadow Moon, who meets a strange man named Mr. Wednesday after being released from prison and becomes embroiled in a large-scale conflict between the mythological Old Gods and the New Gods of modern technology.

Danner will play Goddess of the Harvest Demeter, who is revealed to have a romantic past with Mr. Wednesday.

The stage veteran won the 1970 Tony Award for her turn in Butterflies Are Free and was additionally nominated for Betrayal, A Streetcar Named Desire, and Follies. She last appeared on Broadway in The Country House.

Additional theatre artists to appear in the series have included Kristin Chenoweth, Gillian Anderson, Tracie Thoms, and Laura Bell Bundy.

