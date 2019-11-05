Tony Winner Brian Stokes Mitchell Hosts 11th Annual Broadway Salutes

The event celebrates artists and professionals with over 25 years of service to the Broadway community.

Tony Award winner Brian Stokes Mitchell, most recently on Broadway in Shuffle Along…, hosts the 11th annual Broadway Salutes ceremony, presented by The Broadway League and The Coalition of Broadway Unions and Guilds, November 5.

The annual event, at which theatre professionals receive recognition for having worked 25, 35, and 50+ years on Broadway for their contributions to the business, is held at Sardi's Restaurant. Sarah Bockel, who recently starred as Grammy winner Carole King in Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, will perform “You’ve Got A Friend” at the ceremony. She will be accompanied by Rick Hip-Flores.

The program is directed by Marc Bruni. Commissioner of the Mayor's Office of Media and Entertainment Anne del Castillo will also be in attendance.

At this year’s ceremony, The Actors Fund will be honored for its ongoing support and contributions to the theatrical community.

Broadway Salutes celebrates actors, agents, attorneys, box-office treasurers, casting directors, choreographers, composers, designers, directors, dressers, managers, musicians, orchestrators, producers, publicists, stagehands, stage managers, stylists, theatre owners, ticket sellers, ushers, writers, and more who have dedicated their careers to the success of Broadway.

“If you’re lucky enough to be adopted into the Broadway family, you may find you want to make a career and a life here—as this exceptional group has done for a quarter of a century and more,” said Thomas Schumacher, chairman of The Broadway League, in an earlier statement. “It’s veterans like these along with vital new talent who make the thrilling array of Broadway shows year after year. We’re lucky they’re part of our family.”

The Broadway Salutes committee is comprised of co-chairs Laura Penn (SDC) and Mark Schweppe (Shubert) and committee members Chris Brockmeyer (Broadway League), Willa Burke (Jujamcyn), Joe Hartnett, (IATSE), Adam Krauthamer (Local 802), Deborah Murad (Dramatists Guild), Lawrence Paone (Local 751), Paige Price (SDC), Aaron Thompson (Equity), and Patricia White (TWU Local 764, IATSE).

Connie Wilkin and Jennifer O’Connor, of Foresight Events, are the production team.

Host Mitchell earned Tony, Drama Desk, and Outer Critics Circle Awards for his performance in Kiss Me, Kate. He also received Tony nominations for his performances in Man of La Mancha, August Wilson’s King Hedley II, and Ragtime, and he was recently inducted into the Theater Hall of Fame. Other notable Broadway shows include Kiss of the Spider Woman, Jelly’s Last Jam, and Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown. In 2016, Mitchell received his most recent Tony Award for his work as Chairman of the Board of the Actors Fund.

Photos: Inside the 10th Annual Broadway Salutes with Danny Burstein and Nicolette Robinson Photos: Inside the 10th Annual Broadway Salutes with Danny Burstein and Nicolette Robinson 43 PHOTOS

Mitchell has been special a guest performer on Playbill Travel’s Broadway on the High Seas cruises. Cabins are now on sale for Broadway in the Great Northwest, Playbill Travel’s first domestic cruise featuring Kate Baldwin, Tedd Firth, Christopher Fitzgerald, Aaron Lazar, and Faith Prince (April 26–May 4, 2020), and for Broadway on the Mediterranean (August 31–September 7, 2020), featuring Audra McDonald, Will Swenson, Gavin Creel, Caissie Levy and Lindsay Mendez, and for Broadway on the Nile (December 27, 2020–January 7, 2021), with performers soon to be announced. To book a suite or stateroom, call Playbill Travel at 866-455-6789 or visit PlaybillTravel.com.

(Updated November 5, 2019)