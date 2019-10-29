Tony Winner Cady Huffman Will Star in New Solo Musical Marguerite

toggle menu
toggle search form
Regional News   Tony Winner Cady Huffman Will Star in New Solo Musical Marguerite
By Andrew Gans
Oct 29, 2019
 
The production will kick off the new season at the Astoria Performing Arts Center.
Tada!_Gala_2018_06_HR.jpg
Cady Huffman Joseph Marzullo/WENN

The Astoria Performing Arts Center will kick off its 2019–2020 season with the New York premiere of Marguerite, a new solo musical, November 8–23 at The Church of the Redeemer.

Tony winner Cady Huffman (The Producers, The Will Rogers Follies, The Nance) will star in the musical featuring book and lyrics by Anton Dudley, music by Michael Cooper, and direction by APAC Artistic Director Dev Bondarin.

Marguerite traces the life of Marguerite Bourgeoys, the first female saint of Canada, from her immigration to New France in the 17th century. A fearless pioneer, her faith combined with determination helped her bring liberated women to the New World and to build the city of Montreal.

Marguerite was initially developed under the title Second to Nun.

APAC’s 19th season will continue with the New York premiere of Jump by Charly Evon Simpson in February 2020 followed by a revival of Man of La Mancha in May 2020. Visit apacny.org.

See What Your Favorite Stars Are Up to Away From Broadway With Playbill Universe

See Tony Winner Cady Huffman Return to Broadway in Chicago

See Tony Winner Cady Huffman Return to Broadway in Chicago

Huffman stepped into the role of Matron “Mama” Morton April 23.

8 PHOTOS
Cady Huffman
Cady Huffman Jeremy Daniel
Cady Huffman
Cady Huffman and Amra-Faye Wright Jeremy Daniel
Cady Huffman and Amra-Faye Wright
Cady Huffman and Amra-Faye Wright Jeremy Daniel
Cady Huffman
Cady Huffman and cast Jeremy Daniel
Cady Huffman
Chaz Lamar Shepherd, Charlotte d'Amboise, Amra-Faye Wright, Evan Harrington, Cady Huffman, and cast Jeremy Daniel
Cady Huffman
Cady Huffman and cast Jeremy Daniel
Cady Huffman
Cady Huffman Jeremy Daniel
Amra-Faye Wright,<b data-rte2-sanitize="bold"> </b>Cady Huffman, and Charlotte d’Amboise
Amra-Faye Wright, Cady Huffman, and Charlotte d’Amboise Jeremy Daniel
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 2019 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!