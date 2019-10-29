Tony Winner Cady Huffman Will Star in New Solo Musical Marguerite

The production will kick off the new season at the Astoria Performing Arts Center.

The Astoria Performing Arts Center will kick off its 2019–2020 season with the New York premiere of Marguerite, a new solo musical, November 8–23 at The Church of the Redeemer.

Tony winner Cady Huffman (The Producers, The Will Rogers Follies, The Nance) will star in the musical featuring book and lyrics by Anton Dudley, music by Michael Cooper, and direction by APAC Artistic Director Dev Bondarin.

Marguerite traces the life of Marguerite Bourgeoys, the first female saint of Canada, from her immigration to New France in the 17th century. A fearless pioneer, her faith combined with determination helped her bring liberated women to the New World and to build the city of Montreal.

Marguerite was initially developed under the title Second to Nun.

APAC’s 19th season will continue with the New York premiere of Jump by Charly Evon Simpson in February 2020 followed by a revival of Man of La Mancha in May 2020. Visit apacny.org.

