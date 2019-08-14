Tony Winner Celia Keenan-Bolger to be Honored With ACLU Freedom Award in October

Level Forward, the female-led production company behind Oklahoma! and part of the team that brought What The Constitution Means to Me to Broadway, will also be celebrated.

Celia Keenan-Bolger and production company Level Forward will be celebrated for their work to fight for social justice by the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) and the New York Civil Liberties Union (NYCLU) this fall.

The Tony-winning star of To Kill a Mockingbird will receive the inaugural Michael Friedman Freedom Award for her performance as Scout and for her dedication to social justice at the 17th annual Broadway Stands Up For Freedom concert, set for October 28.

Adrienne Becker, Abigail Disney, Rachel Gould, Eva Price, and Angie Wang of Level Forward, a female-led entertainment company, will also be honored by the unions for their efforts to produce works by diverse creative teams. This past season, the group mounted the Tony-winning revival of Oklahoma! and teamed with Diana DiMenna, Aaron Glick, and Matt Ross to bring What the Constitution Means to Me to Broadway (they'll also co-produce the upcoming tour).

The concert will be held at Town Hall in New York City, directed by Tony winner Rachel Chavkin (Hadestown). This year’s theme is “My Body, My Business” and celebrates people fighting for reproductive rights and bodily integrity of women and trans people.

“Now, more than ever, we must come together as a community to fight for the rights of women and trans people—especially those most marginalized because of their race, class, disability, or immigration status,” said Donna Lieberman, executive director of the NYCLU. “This year's concert will continue the tradition of using music to bring people together, celebrate our victories, and inspire us for the fights ahead.”

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit BroadwayStandsUp.com .

