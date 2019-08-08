Tony Winner Diana Rigg and The Crown’s Matt Smith to Star in Last Night in Soho

Film & TV News   Tony Winner Diana Rigg and The Crown’s Matt Smith to Star in Last Night in Soho
By Dan Meyer
Aug 08, 2019
 
The Edgar Wright-helmed psychological thriller also stars Broadway alum Terence Stamp.
Diana Rigg and Matt Smith
Diana Rigg and Matt Smith

Broadway and West End alums Diana Rigg, Matt Smith, and Terence Stamp will appear in the upcoming psychological thriller Last Night in Soho.

The film, directed by Edgar Wright (Ant-Man, Baby Driver), is slated for a September 2020 release.

Rigg most recently earned a Tony nomination for her performance as Mrs. Higgins in My Fair Lady . She won the Tony in 1994 for Medea. Smith starred as Henry in That Face at Duke of York’s Theatre in the West End and as Patrick Bateman in American Psycho at Almeida Theatre. He is set to act opposite his The Crown co-star Claire Foy in Lungs at the Old Vic. Stamp originated the role of Alfie on Broadway in 1965; his film credits include Priscilla, Queen of the Desert and Song for Marion.

Rounding out the cast are Anya Taylor-Joy, Thomasin Harcourt McKenzie, Michael Ajao, Synnøve Karlsen, and Rita Tushingham. Wright and Krysty Wilson-Cairns (Penny Dreadful) co-wrote the screenplay, produced by Nira Park, Working Title’s Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner, and Wright.

