Tony Winner Gabriel Ebert, Ian Bedford, Steven Rattazzi, and Graham Rowat Complete Cast of Benefit Performance of Arsenic & Old Lace

Keen Company will bring back Joseph Kesselring's comedy, which opened on Broadway in 1941, for one night only.

Tony Award winner Gabriel Ebert (Matilda), Ian Bedford (Ink), Steven Rattazzi (Indecent), and Graham Rowat complete the cast of Keen Company's upcoming benefit reading of Joseph Kesselring's farcical Arsenic & Old Lace.

They join a previously announced cast that includes Tony winner Major Attaway (Aladdin), Chuck Cooper (The Life, Prince of Broadway), Tony nominee Lilli Cooper (Tootsie, SpongeBob SquarePants), Michael Urie, Kathleen Chalfant, Marsha Mason, Hal Robinson (The People in the Picture), Reg Rogers (Tootsie), Jay Russell (The Play What I Wrote), and Kyle Sherman (Ordinary Days).

The one-night-only benefit will be at Theatre Row on February 24.

First seen on Broadway in 1941 and again in 1986, Arsenic & Old Lace sees drama critic Mortimer (Urie) try to control his eccentric family's antics, including two aunts (Chalfant and Mason) who cheerfully murder older men with poisoned elderberry wine.

Funds from the evening will help support Keen’s 20th Season, including educational programming, Keen Teens. Tickets are on sale at Telecharge.com.