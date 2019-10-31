Tony Winner Heather Headley Will Headline Arena Stage's 2020 Gala

The Broadway star will perform a variety of her favorite selections at the D.C.-area benefit.

Arena Stage will host its 70th anniversary gala, featuring a special performance from Tony Award winner Heather Headley, in 2020. The Aida and The Color Purple star is slated to sing her favorite Broadway tunes, as well as some personal selections, at the one-night-only event May 13.

Headley’s performance will also include the presentation of the Beth Newburger Schwartz Award, honoring a female leader who overcame adversity in her life to improve her community. The award is named for it's first recipient, Arena Stage Board Chair Beth Newburger Schwartz. Subsequent honorees include Arlene Kogod, Muriel Bowser and Nina Totenberg. The 2020 recipient of the award has yet to be announced.

The gala serves as a benefit for Arena’s artistic and educational programs, which impact the lives of over 100,000 young people in the greater Washington, D.C. area.

The event is produced by Ourisman Automotive Group with sponsorship from Diamond Sponsor AT&T and Platinum Sponsor Exelon.