Tony Winner Idina Menzel Plays Holiday Show at Carnegie Hall December 11

The concert follows the recent release of Menzel’s Christmas: A Season of Love album.

Tony winner Idina Menzel, who released her second holiday album, Christmas: A Season of Love, October 18, celebrates the season with a Carnegie Hall concert December 11.

The Wicked star plays the famed Manhattan venue at 8 PM.

Menzel’s album, which coincides with the release of Disney’s Frozen 2, features guest stars Ariana Grande, Tony winners Billy Porter (who recently earned his first Emmy) and Josh Gad, and Menzel’s husband, Aaron Lohr. Ron Fair produces.

Menzel has also been seen on Broadway in Rent, If/Then, and Aida. She recently starred in Off-Broadway's Skintight and reprised her performance on the West Coast at the Geffen Playhouse.

