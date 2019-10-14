Tony Winner Idina Menzel Will Offer East Coast Holiday Concerts

The upcoming concerts will follow the release of Menzel’s Christmas: A Season of Love album.

Tony winner Idina Menzel, who will release her second holiday album, Christmas: A Season of Love, October 18, will offer several East Coast concert engagements in December.

In addition to her previously announced December 11 Carnegie Hall concert, the Wicked star will play the Circus Maximus at Caesars Atlantic City December 6 and the Grand Theater at Foxwoods Resort in Connecticut December 8.

Menzel’s forthcoming album, which coincides with the release of Disney’s Frozen 2, features guest stars Ariana Grande, Tony winners Billy Porter (who recently earned his first Emmy) and Josh Gad, and Menzel’s husband, Aaron Lohr. Ron Fair produces.



Menzel has also been seen on Broadway in Rent, If/Then, and Aida. She recently starred in Off-Broadway's Skintight and reprised her performance on the West Coast at the Geffen Playhouse.

