Tony Winner Idina Menzel Will Offer East Coast Holiday Concerts

Cabaret & Concert News   Tony Winner Idina Menzel Will Offer East Coast Holiday Concerts
By Andrew Gans
Oct 14, 2019
 
The upcoming concerts will follow the release of Menzel’s Christmas: A Season of Love album.
Idina Menzel Joseph Marzullo/WENN

Tony winner Idina Menzel, who will release her second holiday album, Christmas: A Season of Love, October 18, will offer several East Coast concert engagements in December.

In addition to her previously announced December 11 Carnegie Hall concert, the Wicked star will play the Circus Maximus at Caesars Atlantic City December 6 and the Grand Theater at Foxwoods Resort in Connecticut December 8.

Menzel’s forthcoming album, which coincides with the release of Disney’s Frozen 2, features guest stars Ariana Grande, Tony winners Billy Porter (who recently earned his first Emmy) and Josh Gad, and Menzel’s husband, Aaron Lohr. Ron Fair produces.

Menzel has also been seen on Broadway in Rent, If/Then, and Aida. She recently starred in Off-Broadway's Skintight and reprised her performance on the West Coast at the Geffen Playhouse.

From Rent to If/Then: Celebrating the Career of Tony Winner Idina Menzel

From Rent to If/Then: Celebrating the Career of Tony Winner Idina Menzel

Fredi Walker, Wilson Jermaine Heredia, Idina Menzel and Jesse L. Martin in <i>Rent</i>
Fredi Walker, Wilson Jermaine Heredia, Idina Menzel, and Jesse L. Martin in Rent Joan Marcus
Idina Menzel in <i>Rent</i>
Idina Menzel in Rent
Idina Menzel and Fredi Walker in <i>Rent</i>
Idina Menzel and Fredi Walker in Rent Joan Marcus
Idina Menzel and the original cast of <i>Rent</i>
Idina Menzel and the cast of Rent
Idina Menzel in <i>The Wild Party</i>
Idina Menzel in The Wild Party
Brian d'Arcy James and Idina Menzel in <i>The Wild Party</i>
Brian d'Arcy James and Idina Menzel in The Wild Party Carol Rosegg
Idina Menzel in <i>The Wild Party</i>
Idina Menzel in The Wild Party
Ryan Driscoll and Idina Menzel in <i>Summer of '42</i>
Ryan Driscoll and Idina Menzel in Summer of '42 Diane Sobolewski
Idina Menzel and Ryan Driscoll in <i>Summer of '42</i>
Idina Menzel and Ryan Driscoll in Summer of '42
Idina Menzel and Ryan Driscoll in <i>Summer of '42</i>
Idina Menzel and Ryan Driscoll in Summer of '42
