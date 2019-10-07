Tony Winner Idina Menzel Will Play Holiday Show at Carnegie Hall

The upcoming concert will follow the release of Menzel’s Christmas: A Season of Love album.

Tony winner Idina Menzel, who will release her second holiday album, Christmas: A Season of Love, October 18, will celebrate with a Carnegie Hall show in December.

The Wicked star will play the famed Manhattan venue December 11. Tickets for the Live Nation presentation will go on sale October 11 at 11 AM ET.

Menzel’s forthcoming album, which coincides with the release of Disney’s Frozen 2, features guest stars Ariana Grande, Tony winners Billy Porter (who recently earned his first Emmy) and Josh Gad, and Menzel’s husband, Aaron Lohr. Ron Fair produces.



Menzel has also been seen on Broadway in Rent, If/Then, and Aida. She recently starred in Off-Broadway's Skintight and reprised her performance on the West Coast at the Geffen Playhouse.

