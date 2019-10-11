Tony Winner Kenny Leon, Choreographers Rick and Jeff Kuperman, More Honored by SDCF

By Dan Meyer
Oct 11, 2019
 
The awards celebrate the directors and choreographers on Broadway, Off-Broadway, and at regional theatres.
Much_Ado_About_Nothing_Public_Theater_Opening_Night_2019_HR
Kenny Leon Joseph Marzullo/WENN

The non-profit foundation Stage Directors and Choreographers Foundation (SDCF) will honor several directors and choreographers for their work in the past year during a ceremony November 12.

The 2019 Joe A. Callaway Awards will be awarded to Tony winner Kenny Leon (A Raisin in the Sun, American Son) for directing for Much Ado About Nothing at The Public’s Delacorte Theater, part of this year’s Shakespeare in the Park season. Rick and Jeff Kuperman will receive the award for choreographing Alice By Heart at MCC Off-Broadway.

Callaway finalists for direction are Annie Tippe (Octet) and Broadway’s The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical director Stephen Brackett (A Strange Loop). The finalists for choreography are Raja Feather Kelly (Fairview, A Strange Loop) and Camille A. Brown (Much Ado About Nothing).

READ: From Touring in a Van to Broadway: The Lightning Thief's Journey to the Big Time From Humble Beginnings

Denis O'Hare and Lisa Peterson
Denis O'Hare and Lisa Peterson

The 2019 Gordon Davidson Award will be presented to two-time Obie-winning writer and director Lisa Peterson (Light Shining, An Iliad) for lifetime achievement and service in regional theatre. Peterson co-wrote and directed An Iliad with Tony winner Denis O’Hare (Take Me Out).

The 2019 Zelda Fichandler Award will go to Ten Thousand Things Theater Company Artistic Director Marcela Lorca in St. Paul, Minnesota. The award recognizes directors who demonstrate recent accomplishment and potential for the future in a specific region.

The 2019 Breakout Award winner is Taibi Magar, director of Blue Ridge and The Great Leap, both staged at Atlantic Theatre Company. The SDCF previously announced it would award Joe Mantello (The Boys in the Band, Assassins) the Mr. Abbott Award at SDCF’s gala in 2020.

SDCF is the independent, not-for-profit foundation affiliated with Stage Directors and Choreographers Society (SDC). SDCF exists to foster, promote, and develop the creativity and craft of stage directors and choreographers at every level of career through its programming. SDCF creates access to the field, connects artists, and honors the theatrical legacy of artists in the field.

Production Photos: The Public's Much Ado About Nothing in Central Park

Production Photos: The Public's Much Ado About Nothing in Central Park

12 PHOTOS
Much Ado About Nothing_The Public Theater_Off Broadway_Production Photos_2019_x_HR
Tyrone Mitchell Henderson, Margaret Odette, Jeremie Harris, Grantham Coleman, and Erik Laray Harvey Joan Marcus
Much Ado About Nothing_The Public Theater_Off Broadway_Production Photos_2019_x_HR
Denzel DeAngelo Fields, Lateefah Holder, and Erik Laray Harvey Joan Marcus
Much Ado About Nothing_The Public Theater_Off Broadway_Production Photos_2019_x_HR
Tiffany Denise Hobbs, Margaret Odette, Olivia Washington, and Danielle Brooks Joan Marcus
Much Ado About Nothing_The Public Theater_Off Broadway_Production Photos_2019_x_HR
Cast of Much Ado About Nothing Joan Marcus
Much Ado About Nothing_The Public Theater_Off Broadway_Production Photos_2019_x_HR
Chuck Cooper and Erik Laray Harvey Joan Marcus
Much Ado About Nothing_The Public Theater_Off Broadway_Production Photos_2019_x_HR
Margaret Odette, Jeremie Harris, Billy Eugene Jones, and Chuck Cooper Joan Marcus
Much Ado About Nothing_The Public Theater_Off Broadway_Production Photos_2019_x_HR
Danielle Brooks, Olivia Washington, Erik Laray Harvey, Chuck Cooper, Tiffany Denise Hobbs, and Margaret Odette Joan Marcus
Much Ado About Nothing_The Public Theater_Off Broadway_Production Photos_2019_x_HR
Cast of Much Ado About Nothing Joan Marcus
Much Ado About Nothing_The Public Theater_Off Broadway_Production Photos_2019_x_HR
Grantham Coleman Joan Marcus
Much Ado About Nothing_The Public Theater_Off Broadway_Production Photos_2019_x_HR
Danielle Brooks and Grantham Coleman Joan Marcus
