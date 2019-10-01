Tony Winner Laura Benanti to Perform in Concert at the Axelrod

The New Jersey native will make her Shore debut October 19.

Tony Award winner Laura Benanti will perform in a gala concert at the Axelrod Performing Arts Center October 19.

The performance will mark the New Jersey native's Shore debut, hot on th heels of her Broadway return as Eliza Doolittle in Lincoln Center Theater's revival of My Fair Lady.

She will perform an 80-minute set, reinterpreting songs from The Sound of Music, My Fair Lady and other musicals she has performed on stage and screen.

“As a native Jersey girl, I am thrilled to be performing at the Axelrod in October,” Benanti says. “Jersey people are my favorite people. Outspoken, funny, warm and approachable. I always do my best to embody those qualities and do my home state proud."

Benanti won a Tony Award in 2008 for her portrayal as Louise in the Patti LuPone-led revival of Gypsy; she also earned nominations for Swing, Into the Woods, Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown, and She Loves Me.

