Tony Winner Leslie Odom Jr. to Drop New Album

By Ruthie Fierberg
Aug 22, 2019
 
The Hamilton alum announced release dates for his new single and full album.
Leslie Odom Jr. Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock.com

Tony winner Leslie Odom Jr. announced via Twitter that he will drop a new single September 13 ahead of a full album in November.

Since originating the role of Aaron Burr in Hamilton and winning the Tony Award for his performance, the actor has focused on artistic avenues outside of theatre. He released his self-titled debut solo album in 2016 and published the memoir Failing Up: How to Take Risks, Aim Higher, and Never Stop Learning and the self-narrated audio book in 2018. He starred as Dr. Arbuthnot in the 2017 film Murder on the Orient Express alongside Kenneth Branagh and played series regular Rand on television’s One Dollar. He released his album Simply Christmas in 2017, with his own renditions of classic holiday tunes.

Next, he’ll be seen as William Still in the upcoming Harriet Tubman biopic, which stars fellow Broadway alum and 2016 Tony Award winner Cynthia Erivo as Tubman.

