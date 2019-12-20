Tony Winner Paulo Szot to Join Broadway Cast of Chicago

The opera star will appear alongside The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Erika Jayne.

Tony winner Paulo Szot will join the Broadway production of Chicago beginning January 6, 2020, at the Ambassador Theatre.

The opera star will step into the role of Billy Flynn for a four-week run through January 31. He begins his engagement the same day singer and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Erika Jayne starts performances as Roxie Hart. Szot will later return to the company for a nine-week run March 16–May 19.

Szot made his Broadway debut as Emile de Becque in Lincoln Center Theater’s South Pacific in 2008, winning Tony, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle, and Theatre World Awards for his performance. He has performed at the Metropolitan Opera, Scala di Milano, Paris Opera, Teatro Real (Madrid), London's Barbican, and more.

Jayne and Szot will be joined onstage by by Amra-Faye Wright as Velma Kelly, Raymond Bokhour as Amos Hart, NaTasha Yvette Williams as Matron “Mama” Morton, and R. Lowe as Mary Sunshine.

With a book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse, music by John Kander and lyrics by Ebb, Chicago is now the longest-running American musical in Broadway history. Produced by Barry and Fran Weissler, the staging is the winner of six 1997 Tony Awards including Best Musical Revival and the Grammy Award for Best Musical Cast Recording.

Directed by Tony winner Walter Bobbie and choreographed by Tony winner Ann Reinking, Chicago features set design by John Lee Beatty, costume design by Tony winner William Ivey Long, lighting design by Tony winner Ken Billington, sound design by Scott Lehrer, and casting by Stewart/Whitley.



