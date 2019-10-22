Tony Winner Rachel Bay Jones Lands Recurring Role on New Amazon Series Panic

By Andrew Gans
Oct 22, 2019
 
The cast also features her Dear Evan Hansen co-star, Mike Faist.
To_Kill_A_Mockinbird_Broadway_Opening_Night_Arrivals_2018_HR
Rachel Bay Jones Joseph Marzullo/WENN

Dear Evan Hansen Tony winner Rachel Bay Jones has landed a recurring role in the new Amazon YA drama series Panic, according to Deadline.

Jones will play single mom Sherri Nill in the project based on Lauren Oliver’s best-selling novel. Oliver is also writing the series.

In Panic, the graduating seniors in a rural town compete in a game in which nameless judges force the players to confront their biggest fears in order to win enough cash to leave their hometown. As previously announced, Dear Evan Hansen’s Mike Faist plays one of the teens.

Recent Kiss Me, Kate star Will Chase, who was part of the pilot, will not be part of the series. In fact, several roles have been recast with actors Enrique Murciano (replacing Chase), Camron Jones, and Jessica Sula, who join series regulars Faist, Olivia Welch, and Ray Nicholson.

Others set for recurring roles include Bonnie Bedelia, Moira Kelly, and Nancy McKeon.

Filming will begin this month in Texas.

