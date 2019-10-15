Tony Winner Sutton Foster to Perform Concert With Princeton Symphony Orchestra

The November 8 performance will feature the upcoming Music Man star singing Broadway standards and cabaret songs.

Star of stage and screen Sutton Foster will perform a concert November 8 backed by the Princeton Symphony Orchestra in the first-ever Princeton Pops series performance. The concert series is a collaboration between PSO and McCarter Theatre Center, where the performance will be held.

Foster most recently starred ( and sang “9 to 5” ) in Season 5 on TV Land’s Younger opposite Miriam Shore and Hilary Duff, and played The Baker’s Wife in a Hollywood Bowl presentation of Into the Woods. Next year, she’ll play Marian Paroo opposite Hugh Jackman’s Harold Hill in The Music Man, beginning Broadway previews September 9.

READ: Sutton Foster On What to Expect From The Music Man

The Tony winner for Anything Goes and Thoroughly Modern Millie will sing classics like “Anything Goes,” “C’est Magnifique,” “Down with Love,” “I Get a Kick out of You,” “Singing in the Rain,” and more. The PSO will accompany Foster under the baton of John Devlin, music director of the Wheeling Symphony Orchestra and former PSO assistant conductor.

Other upcoming Princeton Pops performances include a concert reading of The Big Time, from Sister Act author Douglas Carter Beane and composer Douglas J. Cohen on January 31, 2020.

