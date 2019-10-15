Tony Winner Tom Kitt Set to Appear at 2019 Brooklyn Children’s Theatre Gala

The October 21 event will also feature Broadway’s Heidi Blickenstaff, Syndee Winters, and Gayle Turner.

Tony- and Pulitzer Prize–winning composer Tom Kitt (Next to Normal) will take the stage at the Brooklyn on Broadway 2019 Gala, benefiting Brooklyn Children’s Theatre (BCT).

The October 21 benefit at the Edison Ballroom will be emceed by Nina Hellman (Greater Clements) and Jeremy Shamos (Clybourne Park), and feature Broadway alums Heidi Blickenstaff ([title of show], Something Rotten), Syndee Winters (Hamilton, The Lion King), and Gayle Turner (The Wiz), with a special performance by Shakina Nayfack (Hulu’s Difficult People) and current BCT students.

Author and Morgan Stanley managing director Sandra L. Richards, whose book Rice and Rocks inspired a BCT musical stage adaptation, will be honored during the ceremony. Rice and Rocks spreads a message of finding similarities across cultural boundaries. BCT Executive Director Amy White-Graves penned the book with music and lyrics by Dionne McClain-Freeney.

The evening will conclude with a silent auction for Broadway tickets and VIP experiences, including seats to Freestyle Love Supreme, Oklahoma!, Frozen, Hamilton, and more.

Brooklyn Children’s Theatre offers musical theatre classes to students all over Brooklyn, with an aim to create a world where all children have access to high quality theatre education.