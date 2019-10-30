Tony Winners Ali Stroker and André De Shields Part of Lincoln Center’s 2020 American Songbook Season

The series returns in January with sets by artists from Broadway and beyond.

Ali Stroker and André De Shields, who picked up Tony Awards this year for their performances in Oklahoma! and Hadestown, respectively, are among the artists who will take the stage at the Appel Room for the 2020 season of Lincoln Center’s American Songbook.

The new series will run January 22–February 29, with De Shields performing January 29 and Stroker offering a concert February 28.

The roster also includes Tony-nominated composer Joe Iconis (Be More Chill) and Tony-nominated performer Brandon Victor Dixon (Shuffle Along..., The Color Purple), as well as singer-songwriters Our Lady J and Rufus Wainwright.

See below for the full 2020 lineup.

January 22: Rufus Wainwright

January 29: André De Shields

January 30: Blythely Oratonio

January 31: Cowboy Junkies

February 1: Joe Iconis

February 12: iLe

February 13: Roomful of Teeth

February 14: Brandon Victor Dixon

February 15: Our Lady J

February 26: Natalie Merchant

February 27: Kalani Pe‘a

February 28: Ali Stroker

February 29: Martin Sexton

