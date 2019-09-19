Tony Winners Betty Buckley and Donna McKechnie, More Set for Season 2 of The Fabulous Invalid Podcast

The Broadway podcast launches its new slate September 19.

The Fabulous Invalid will welcome Tony winners Betty Buckley, Donna McKechnie, William Ivey Long, and more for its second season of the Broadway-themed podcast.

The first episode of the new season, featuring Buckley, was released September 19. The Cats Tony winner was most recently seen on stage in the national tour of Hello, Dolly!.

Upcoming guests for Season 2 of The Fabulous Invalid include the Tony Award winner Donna McKechnie (A Chorus Line) and six-time Tony Award-winning costume designer William Ivey Long (represented on Broadway with Beetlejuice and Tootsie) with additional names to be announced at a later date.

Season 2 will also include looks back at important people and events in theatrical history, starting with an October episode about Bob Fosse and Gwen Verdon.

The podcast is hosted by Jamie Du Mont, Rob Russo, and Tony nominee Jennifer Simard. Episodes are released weekly, offering a look at the business side of Broadway through interviews with actors, writers, directors, designers, and more. Launched last fall with a first season of over 30 episodes, the podcast featured a roster of guests including Hillary Clinton, Donna Murphy, Joel Grey, Ashley Park, Jackie Hoffman, Bonnie Milligan, and André de Shields.

To listen and for more information, visit TheFabulousInvalid.com.

