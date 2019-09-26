Tony Winners Christine Baranski and Cynthia Nixon to Star in HBO’s The Gilded Age

The drama hails from Tony nominee and Downton Abbey creator Julian Fellowes.

Emmy and two-time Tony winners have joined the principal cast of The Gilded Age, the upcoming HBO series created by Julian Fellowes (Downton Abbey, Broadway’s School of Rock).

Christine Baranski and Cynthia Nixon will play aristocrat Agnes van Rhijn and her decidedly less affluent sister Ava Brook in the drama, set in 1880s America. The series will focus on Marian Brook, the daughter of a Southern general who, upon being orphaned, moves to New York City to live with her aunts.

Rounding out the roster of newly added regulars are Broadway alums Amanda Peet and Morgan Spector.

Baranski, a Tony winner for The Real Thing and Rumors, can also be seen on the small screen in CBS All Access’ The Good Fight. Nixon earned her second Tony in 2017 for The Little Foxes, having previously won for Rabbit Hole. She also appeared in The Real Thing alongside Baranski in 1984 and subsequently starred in a 2014 revival.

