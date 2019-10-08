Tony Winners Daveed Diggs and Lena Hall Talk Snowpiercer at New York Comic Con

Hall will play a nightclub owner who sings on multiple occasions throughout the show’s run.

The cast of the upcoming TV show Snowpiercer and executive producer/showrunner Graeme Manson came to New York Comic Con October 6 to give fans insights and a sneak peak at the first episode. The cast includes Tony winners Daveed Diggs (Hamilton) and Lena Hall (Hedwig and the Angry Inch) ,along with Broadway alum Alison Wright (Sweat).

Based on the graphic novel of the same name (which also had a movie adaptation), Snowpiercer takes place in a frozen, post-apocalyptic world where a few thousand survivors travel around the world on a train that is divided into social classes: the rich in the front, the poor in the tail. Snowpiercer explores class differences, immigration detention, environmental science, and other relevant themes for today’s society.

Diggs stars as Andre Layton, a former homicide detective riding in the back of the train who gets called to the upper class cars to solve a murder. With his new-found access, the audience glimpses the different worlds on the train through Andre’s eyes.

When asked if he would be performing in the series, the fast-rapping Hamilton alum demurred. “Graeme’s trying to get me to rap in the show. I don’t think he’s a rapper. I think that’s kind of at odds with the character.”

Hall, however, confirmed that not only will she be performing in the show, she will be singing multiple songs. Hall stars as Miss Audrey, the Madame of the Night Car, the high-speeding train’s late-night entertainment venue.

Snowpiercer will debut in spring of 2020 on TNT. Watch the trailer above and an animated promo for the show below.

