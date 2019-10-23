Tony Winners Donna McKechnie and Tonya Pinkins, More Launch New Podcasts With the Broadway Podcast Network

By Ruthie Fierberg
Oct 23, 2019
 
The original A Chorus Line star kicks off with an ACL reunion, and Pinkins tackles Slave Play.
Donna Mckechnie and Tonya Pinkins

Six more original podcasts will launch this week on the newly established Broadway Podcast Network.

Beginning October 23, Tony Award winner Donna McKechnie kicks off her podcast The Ladies Who Lunch. Each episode, McKechnie will gather with friends at Sardi’s to discuss their showbiz pasts and more. For her first episdoe, McKechnie (who originated the role of Cassie) welcomes her A Chorus Line castmates: original Morales Priscilla Lopez, original Connie Baayork Lee, and original Sheila Kelly Bishop.

Tony Award winner Tonya Pinkins (Jelly’s Last Jam, Caroline or Change) will also launch her own show: You Can’t Say That!. The actor, who most recently appeared on Broadway in Holler If Ya Hear Me, begins with a one-on-one interview with playwright Jeremy O. Harris about his Broadway debut work Slave Play. Each week following, Pinkins will shed light on the theatre space by saying all the things you “can’t.”

Broadway regulars (and moms) Jessica Rush and Cara Cooper launched their new podcast Mamas Talkin’ Loud, which explores how the mothers of Broadway balance their career with pregnancy and parenting. The first episode, released October 22, features and interview with Tony winner Laura Benanti, who discuss miscarriages, postpartum depression, social media’s impact on pregnancy, and more.

Broadway insider and producer Jennifer Ashley Tepper uses her book series The Untold Stories of Broadway as fodder for her new podcast of the same name. The debut episode, which dropped October 22, features an interview with Rebecca Naomi Jones (Oklahoma!) as the two explore Broadway’s St. James Theatre, where Jones starred in American Idiot.

The premiere episodes from Kerry Butler’s Breaking Broadway, about launching a career in theatre, and the Dramatists Guild TALKBACK, hosted by Christine Toy Johnson, are also now available.

The Broadway Podcast Network is the brain child of Broadway producer Dori Berinstein (The Prom, Legally Blonde) and podcast host/producer and engineer Alan Seales. The network celebrated its official launch October 3, boasting over 30 podcasts and 1200 episodes available.

