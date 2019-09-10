Tony Winners Rachel Chavkin and Billy Porter, Pulitzer Winner Jackie Sibblies Drury, More Set for 2019 New Yorker Festival

By Ryan McPhee
Sep 10, 2019
 
The 20th annual festival will take place October 11–13.
Rachel Chavkin, Jackie Sibblies Drury, and Billy Porter_HR.jpg
Rachel Chavkin, Jackie Sibblies Drury, and Billy Porter

A handful of Broadway favorites will take part in the 20th annual New Yorker Festival, set for October 11–13. Among those appearing in talks and panels are Tony recipients Rachel Chavkin, Billy Porter, and John Cameron Mitchell, as well as recent Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Jackie Sibblies Drury.

Chavkin (Hadestown, the upcoming Moby-Dick musical) will take part in a panel moderated by Adam Gopnik titled Trump: A Character Study; Porter (Kinky Boots, FX’s Pose) will sit down with Rachel Syme for a talk titled Fabulosity; Mitchell (Hedwig and the Angry Inch) will speak with Sarah Larson and offer a live performance; and Drury (Fairview) is among the speakers on the And She Was Loved panel, celebrating the late Toni Morrison.

Additional talent includes Michael R. Jackson (A Strange Loop) with Hilton Als, Alison Bechdel (Fun Home) with Judith Thurman, Sarah Paulson (American Horror Story, the upcoming Ratched) with Michael Schulman, and David Byrne (soon heading to Broadway with American Utopia) with Burkhard Bilger.

For the complete lineup and more information, visit Festival.NewYorker.com.

