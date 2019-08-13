Tony-Winning Hadestown Announces National Tour With Performance on Good Morning America

The musical will embark on a tour in 2020.

The Tony Award-winning musical Hadestown will launch a national tour in fall 2020. Featuring a book and score by Anaïs Mitchell, the show won eight Tony Awards including Best Original Score and Best Musical.

Hadestown will play more than 30 cities in its first year on tour, with stops planned in Denver, Houston, Los Angeles (Center Theatre Group), Minneapolis, New Orleans, Philadelphia, Tempe, and Washington, D.C. Additional dates will be announced shortly.

The news was announced on Good Morning America following a performance by the Broadway cast, who offered a medley of "Way Down Hadestown" and "Wait For Me.” Check out the performance below.

Tony winner Rachel Chavkin directs the Broadway production, which stars two-time Tony nominee Eva Noblezada as Eurydice and Reeve Carney as Orpheus. They are joined by Tony winner André De Shields as Hermes, Tony nominee Patrick Page as Hades, and Tony nominee Amber Gray as Persephone.

The underworld-set folk opera premiered Off-Broadway at New York Theatre Workshop in 2016, prior to developmental engagements in Canada, and at London’s National Theatre. Hadestown opened on Broadway April 17 at the Walter Kerr Theatre. The show’s original cast album is now available for download and streaming on all major music platforms.