Tony Yazbeck Will Direct Concert Version of Frank Wildhorn’s The Civil War in 2021

Michael Benjamin Washington will also be part of the creative team for the one-night-only concert at David Geffen Hall.

Tony nominee Tony Yazbeck (On the Town, Prince of Broadway), who is currently in rehearsal for Lincoln Center Theater’s new musical Flying Over Sunset, will direct a concert version of the 1999 Frank Wildhorn musical The Civil War February 14, 2021, at David Geffen Hall.

Michael Benjamin Washington (The Boys in the Band, Fires in the Mirror, Mamma Mia!) is working with Yazbeck on this concert version of the Broadway musical. Jason Howland is the musical director. Casting will be announced at a later date.

The concert will be produced by Manhattan Concert Productions, which staged Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice’s Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, starring Noah Galvin in the title role, February 14. MCP’s previous Broadway Series concert performances include The Scarlet Pimpernel (2019), Broadway Classics in Concert (2018), Crazy for You (2017), The Secret Garden (2016), Parade (2015), Titanic (2014), and Ragtime (2013).

The Civil War, which has music by Wildhorn, lyrics by Jack Murphy, and a book by Gregory Boyd, played 35 previews and 61 regular performances at Broadway's St. James Theatre in 1999. The musical draws from original Civil War-era documents for its subject matter. The authors delved through correspondence, diaries, newspaper accounts, speeches by Abraham Lincoln and Frederick Douglass, even the poetry of Walt Whitman, to communicate the real-life experiences of the soldiers and civilians who endured the war.

The original Broadway production was nominated for two 1999 Tony Awards, Best Musical and Best Original Musical Score.

Tickets will go on sale this summer.

