Tony Yazbeck Will Play Rudolph Valentino in Readings of New Musical Valentino

Chet Walker directs the new musical by Douglas J. Cohen and Howard Marren.

Tony nominee Tony Yazbeck (On the Town) will play silent-screen star Rudolph Valentino in two industry readings of the new musical Valentino, which will be presented August 22 and 23 in Manhattan.

Directed by Tony nominee Chet Walker, the cast will also feature Alma Cuervo (On Your Feet!) as screenwriter June Mathis; Samantha Massell (Fiddler on the Roof) and Belinda Allyn as Valentino’s two wives, Natacha Rambova and Jean Ackers; Judy McLane (Mamma Mia!) and Dana Costello (Finding Neverland) as film stars Alla Mazimova and Mae Murray; Kerstin Anderson (My Fair Lady) and Clyde Alves (On the Town) as a couple impacted by the screen idol; William Parry (Sunday in the Park with George) as Valentino’s manager, George Ullman; Stuart Zagnit (The Flamingo Kid) as studio mogul Jesse Lasky; Brandon Espinoza (SpongeBob SquarePants) as Norman Kerry; and Michael Andreaus (Ragtime) as the older brother.

Valentino, which has a book and lyrics by Douglas J. Cohen (No Way to Treat a Lady) and music by Howard Marren (Paramour), traces Valentino’s early life as a taxi dancer in Manhattan to his meteoric rise in Hollywood.

The creative team also includes musical director David Holcenberg and stage manager Alexandra Hall; casting is by Eisenberg/Beans.

Curtis Howard produces. For more information contact curtishoward3@gmail.com.

