Tonya Pinkins Curates Collection of Feminist Plays at The Tank Off-Broadway

The Tank, under the leadership of Meghan Finn and Danielle Monica Long King, heads into its 2019–2020 season.

The Tank will kick off its 2019–2020 season this fall with Tony winner Tonya Pinkins’ Truth and Reconciliation: Womyn Working it Out!, a collective piece of theatre made up of 10-minute plays and songs by artists Lucy Thurber, Carmen Rivera, Nandita Shenoy, and Pinkins herself (who also directs), among many more. Season highlights include Marthe Gold's War Stories, a World War II love story set in New York City, Nick Mecikalski's dystopian REALLY, REALLY GORGEOUS, and a new musical piece by Urinetown writer Greg Kotis.

In addition to unveiling its upcoming season, The Tank also announced that Danielle Monica Long King has joined the leadership as managing producer, working alongside artistic director Meghan Finn.

First up in the season is Pinkins' Truth and Reconciliation: Womyn Working it Out!. Rounding out the lineup of participating artists are Glory Kadigan, Kristine M Reyes, Jasmine McLeish, Angela Sclafani, and Nikkole Salter. The plays will explore the different ways in which women oppress each other and how we find ways to heal. Performances will run October 3–6.

Also in October will be EllaRose Chary and Brandon James Gwinn's theatrical event, The Séance Machine, in which time travel, visionary science, and sound technology collide. Directed by Julia Sears, the show will run October 10–31.

In November, The Tank will present Sara Farrington's multimedia dance theatre piece, BrandoCapote, November 1–30. Directed by Reid Farrington, the show is inspired by Noh Theater, Marlon Brando films, and a 1957 New Yorker magazine profile of the actor by Truman Capote.

READ: What's Coming to Off-Broadway in Fall 2019?

Next up will be Ran Xia's In Blue, in which German poet and playwright Else Lasker-Schüler searches for Franz Marc's missing masterpiece (December 4–15); followed by Johnny G. Lloyd's Or, An Astronaut Play, about four students at a school for astronauts (directed by William Steinberger; January 4–26, 2020).

Also in January, Miranda Haymon (In the Penal Colony) returns to The Tank to direct Mecikalski's REALLY, REALLY GORGEOUS. Set in a dystopian future, two women slosh through life together from the confines of a moldy shack, dreaming of stardom and power that will never come. Performances run January 23–February 9.

In February The Tank presents Paul Hufker's Birthday in the Bronx, a play about an eighth grader from the Bronx whose field hockey talents land her in a fancy high school. But the white girls on her new team aren't so welcoming of the new Latina. Tank Resident Director Michaela Escarcega directs; performances run February 20–March 8.

Next up, The Tank teams up with Theatre of the Apes for Kotis' I am Nobody, a musical piece about an unhinged computer chip engineer who threatens to destroy the world. Artistic Director Finn direct; performances run March 5–29.

In the spring will be Gold's play War Stories, with a director yet to be announced. In the new play, a musician who champions labor causes and a resolute pacifist fall in love against the backdrop of New York City during WWII. Performances will run May 7–24.

Rounding out the season is Kimi Maeda's cross-disciplinary performance piece Surfacing. Performances will run June 4–21.