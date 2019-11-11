Tootsie Musical Sets Closing Date on Broadway

The Santino Fontana-led comedy opened at the Marquis Theatre in April.

Dorothy Michaels will take her final bow on Broadway when Tootsie closes January 5, 2020, after 25 previews and 293 regular performances at the Marquis Theatre.

Directed by Scott Ellis, Tootsie opened April 23 with Tony winner Santino Fontana starring as Michael Dorsey/Dorothy Michaels, Lilli Cooper as Julie Nichols, Sarah Stiles as Sandy Lester, John Behlmann as Max Von Horn, Andy Grotelueschen as Jeff Slater, Julie Halston as Rita Marshall, Michael McGrath as Stan Fields, and Reg Rogers as Ron Carlisle.

Tootsie, based on the 1982 film starring Dustin Hoffman, earned 11 Tony nominations, ultimately winning Best Leading Actor in a Musical for Fontana and Best Book for Robert Horn. Tootsie also earned nominations for Best Musical, Best Score for composer David Yazbek, Best Choreography for Denis Jones, among others, as well as nods for Cooper, Stiles, and Grotelueschen.

The musical will continue with a national tour launching in Buffalo, New York, October 2020. Additional stagings are planned for London, Australia, New Zealand, and more, along with a Japanese-language production for Tokyo. A Broadway cast recording was released earlier this year.

Rounding out the cast in the ensemble are Sissy Bell, Barry Busby, Paula Leggett Chase, Britney Coleman, Leslie Donna Flesner, Jenifer Foote, John Arthur Greene, Drew King, Jeff Kready, Harris Milgrim, Adam Monley, Shina Ann Morris, James Moye, Katerina Papacostas, Nick Spangler, Diana Vaden, and Anthony Wayne.

The design team for the Broadway production is comprised of scenic designer David Rockwell, costume designer William Ivey Long, lighting designer Donald Holder, sound designer Brian Ronan, make-up designer Angelina Avallone, and hair and wig designer Paul Huntley. Casting is by Jim Carnahan, with music supervision by Andrea Grody and Dean Sharenow, vocal and incidental arrangements by Andrea Grody, dance arrangements by David Chase, orchestrations by Simon Hale, and music coordination by Dean Sharenow.

