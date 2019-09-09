Tootsie Stars Santino Fontana, Sarah Stiles, and Lilli Cooper to Perform at Barnes and Noble

By Adam Hetrick
Sep 09, 2019
Composer-lyricist David Yazbek will join the in-store performance and signing of the show’s original Broadway cast recording at the Upper West Side location.

The Broadway cast of Tootsie, including Tony Award winner Santino Fontana, and Tony nominees Sarah Stiles and Lilli Cooper, are set to appear at the Upper West Side Barnes and Noble September 10 for a CD signing event celebrating the recent release of the show’s original Broadway cast recording.

The 4 PM signing event will include a mini-concert of songs from Tootsie, with appearances by Fontana, Stiles, and Cooper, as well as fellow company members Andy Grotelueschen, John Behlmann, Reg Rogers, and Julie Halston.

Tootsie features a Tony-nominated score by Yazbeck and a Tony-winning book by Robert Horn. The Decca Broadway cast recording was released digitally in June, and arrived on CD August 16.

Directed by Scott Ellis and choreographed Denis Jones, Tootsie tells the story of Michael Dorsey, a struggling actor who lands a job under the female persona of Dorothy Michaels. Based on the 1982 Dustin Hoffman film, Tootsie opened on Broadway April 23 at the Marquis Theatre.

Production Photos: Tootsie on Broadway

Production Photos: Tootsie on Broadway

18 PHOTOS
Tootsie_Broadway_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Santino Fontana and Julie Halston Matthew Murphy
Tootsie_Broadway_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Sarah Stiles Matthew Murphy
Tootsie_Broadway_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Andy Grotelueschen Matthew Murphy
Tootsie_Broadway_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
John Behlmann Matthew Murphy
Tootsie_Broadway_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Andy Grotelueschen and Sarah Stiles Matthew Murphy
Tootsie_Broadway_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Sarah Stiles and Andy Grotelueschen Matthew Murphy
Tootsie_Broadway_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Michael McGrath Matthew Murphy
Tootsie_Broadway_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Santino Fontana Matthew Murphy
Tootsie_Broadway_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Lilli Cooper and Cast Matthew Murphy
Tootsie_Broadway_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Cast of Tootsie Matthew Murphy
