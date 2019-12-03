Tori Sampson, Heather Christian, Aleshea Harris, More Are Recipients of Playwrights Horizons Commissions

Ten playwrights were awarded commissions from the Off-Broadway theatre behind a number of Pulitzer Prize-winning works.

Playwrights Horizons has commissioned playwrights T. Adamson, Brittany K. Allen, David Adjmi, Kate Attwell, Heather Christian, Kate Cortesi, Emily Feldman, Aleshea Harris, Ike Holter, and Tori Sampson.

The ten playwrights were awarded the 2019 commissions for new works across five different categories and join a roster of already commissioned playwrights that includes Taylor Mac, Lisa Kron, Mona Mansour, Hansol Jung, and Danai Gurira.

This year, the Jody Falco and Jeffrey Steinman Commission for Emerging Playwrights was awarded to Adamson (The Straights) and Allen (Redwood). Doris Duke/Andrew Mellon Foundation Commissions went to Holter (Exit Strategy, Lottery Day) and, with additional support from MEW funding, to Adjmi (Marie Antoinette, Stunning, 3C). Harold and Mimi Steinberg Charitable Trust Commissions were granted to Attwell (Testmatch), Christian (Animal Wisdom, North), and Sampson (If Pretty Hurts Ugly Must Be a Muhfucka). Kate and Seymour Weingarten Commissions went to Cortesi (Love) and Feldman (The Best We Could). And, a Virginia B. Toulmin Foundation Program for Commissioning Women in the Performing Arts was awarded to Harris (Is God Is, What to Send Up When It Goes Down).

“As a writer's theatre, commissioning new works is vital to our mission,” says Artistic Director Tim Sanford. “Supporting playwrights, composers, and lyricists with financial resources fosters their creativity and encourages them to push the boundaries of the form. We’re proud that so many of our productions began their lives as commissions, and that we continue to deepen relationships with writers and do our part to nurture the ever-evolving ecosystem through this investment in their work.”