Tracy Letts at Work on Remake of British Hit TV Series Mum

Producer Scott Rudin is developing the American adaptation.

Tony-winning playwright and actor Tracy Letts, whose play Linda Vista will soon premiere on Broadway, is writing a remake of the BAFTA-winning U.K. television series Mum. The U.S. adaptation, according to Deadline, is from producer Scott Rudin (To Kill a Mockingbird), who is developing the series with Big Talk Productions.

Mum, which is now in its third season, stars Lesley Manville as Cathy, a newly widowed woman attempting to rebuild her life while surrounded by her sometimes problematic family and friends. The show is created by and written by Stefan Golaszewski.

Letts has penned the screenplays for August: Osage County, Bug, and Killer Joe, which were all feature-length adaptations of his stage plays. He recently penned the screenplay to the film adaptation of Dan Mallory's The Woman in the Window (written under the pen name A.J. Finn), which will be released in 2020.