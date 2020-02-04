Tracy Lett's Bug Extends at Steppenwolf

Carrie Coon, Namir Smallwood, Randall Arney, and more star in the David Cromer–helmed production in Chicago.

The Steppenwolf Theatre Company production of Tracy Lett's Bug has extended an additional week and will now close March 15. The Chicago production, which began January 23, is helmed by Tony winner David Cromer.

The cast of Bug features ensemble members Randall Arney as Dr. Sweet, Carrie Coon as Agnes White, and Namir Smallwood as Peter Evans, along with Jennifer Engstrom as R.C. and Steve Key as Jerry Goss.

“Bug explores folie à deux, a psychological term that means the madness of two—it’s when one person literally catches another person’s psychosis, which also seemed to me kind of like love…It’s a love story,” shares Letts, who is also a Steppenwolf member.

The play is staged at the Steppenwolf, in its downstairs theatre, for the first time.

Production Photos: Bug at Steppenwolf Theatre Company Production Photos: Bug at Steppenwolf Theatre Company 10 PHOTOS

The production features scenic design by Takeshi Kata, costume design by Sarah Laux, lighting design by Heather Gilbert, sound design by Josh Schmidt, fight choreography by Matt Hawkins, and intimacy choreography by Tonia Sina. Sydney Charles is the show's dramaturg, Gigi Buffington is the voice, text and dialect coach, Hallie Gordon is artistic producer, Tom Pearl is director of production, JC Clementz, CSA is the casting director, Christine D. Freeburg is the production stage manager, and Jaclynn Joslin is assistant stage manager.

Letts will return to Broadway this month in his play The Minutes, a Pulitzer Prize finalist that received its world premiere at Steppenwolf in 2017.