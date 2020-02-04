Tracy Lett's Bug Extends at Steppenwolf

toggle menu
toggle search form
Chicago News   Tracy Lett's Bug Extends at Steppenwolf
By Olivia Clement
Feb 04, 2020
Buy Tickets to Bug
 
Carrie Coon, Namir Smallwood, Randall Arney, and more star in the David Cromer–helmed production in Chicago.
Bug_Steppenwolf Theatre Company_Chicago_2020_Production Photos_X_HR
Carrie Coon Michael Brosilow

The Steppenwolf Theatre Company production of Tracy Lett's Bug has extended an additional week and will now close March 15. The Chicago production, which began January 23, is helmed by Tony winner David Cromer.

The cast of Bug features ensemble members Randall Arney as Dr. Sweet, Carrie Coon as Agnes White, and Namir Smallwood as Peter Evans, along with Jennifer Engstrom as R.C. and Steve Key as Jerry Goss.

Bug explores folie à deux, a psychological term that means the madness of two—it’s when one person literally catches another person’s psychosis, which also seemed to me kind of like love…It’s a love story,” shares Letts, who is also a Steppenwolf member.

The play is staged at the Steppenwolf, in its downstairs theatre, for the first time.

Production Photos: Bug at Steppenwolf Theatre Company

Production Photos: Bug at Steppenwolf Theatre Company

10 PHOTOS
Bug_Steppenwolf Theatre Company_Chicago_2020_Production Photos_X_HR
Carrie Coon and Namir Smallwood Michael Brosilow
Bug_Steppenwolf Theatre Company_Chicago_2020_Production Photos_X_HR
Carrie Coon Michael Brosilow
Bug_Steppenwolf Theatre Company_Chicago_2020_Production Photos_X_HR
Namir Smallwood Michael Brosilow
Bug_Steppenwolf Theatre Company_Chicago_2020_Production Photos_X_HR
Carrie Coon Michael Brosilow
Bug_Steppenwolf Theatre Company_Chicago_2020_Production Photos_X_HR
Carrie Coon and Namir Smallwood Michael Brosilow
Bug_Steppenwolf Theatre Company_Chicago_2020_Production Photos_X_HR
Carrie Coon and Namir Smallwood Michael Brosilow
Bug_Steppenwolf Theatre Company_Chicago_2020_Production Photos_X_HR
Carrie Coon Michael Brosilow
Bug_Steppenwolf Theatre Company_Chicago_2020_Production Photos_X_HR
Namir Smallwood, Jennifer Engstrom, and Carrie Coon Michael Brosilow
Bug_Steppenwolf Theatre Company_Chicago_2020_Production Photos_X_HR
Carrie Coon and Steve Key Michael Brosilow
Bug_Steppenwolf Theatre Company_Chicago_2020_Production Photos_X_HR
Steve Key and Namir Smallwood Michael Brosilow
Share

The production features scenic design by Takeshi Kata, costume design by Sarah Laux, lighting design by Heather Gilbert, sound design by Josh Schmidt, fight choreography by Matt Hawkins, and intimacy choreography by Tonia Sina. Sydney Charles is the show's dramaturg, Gigi Buffington is the voice, text and dialect coach, Hallie Gordon is artistic producer, Tom Pearl is director of production, JC Clementz, CSA is the casting director, Christine D. Freeburg is the production stage manager, and Jaclynn Joslin is assistant stage manager.

Letts will return to Broadway this month in his play The Minutes, a Pulitzer Prize finalist that received its world premiere at Steppenwolf in 2017.

Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Latest News
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!