Tracy Letts’ The Minutes Finds Its Broadway Creative Team

Jessie Mueller, Letts, Armie Hammer, and more will star in the upcoming production at the Cort Theatre.

The upcoming Broadway premiere of The Minutes, a new play by Tracy Letts with direction by Anna D. Shapiro, has found its creative team. The production will feature scenic design by David Zinn, costume design by Ana Kuzmanic, lighting design by Brian MacDevitt, sound design and original music by André Pluess, hair and wig design by Tom Watson, dramaturgy by Edward Sobel, and casting by Caparelliotis Casting.

The Minutes, a play about small-town politics and real-world power and a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize, will begin previews at the Cort Theatre February 25, ahead of a March 15 opening.

In addition to starring playwright Letts, the cast of the Broadway production will also feature Tony Award winner Jessie Mueller (Waitress, Beautiful), Golden Globe nominee Armie Hammer (Call Me By Your Name, Straight White Men), Tony winner Blair Brown (The Parisian Woman, Copenhagen), Tony nominee K. Todd Freeman (Airline Highway, One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest), Tony nominee Austin Pendleton (Choir Boy, The Diary of Anne Frank), Ian Barford (recently seen in Letts' play Linda Vista on Broadway), Cliff Chamberlain (Superior Donuts, Homeland), Danny McCarthy (To Kill a Mockingbird, The Iceman Cometh), Sally Murphy (Linda Vista, August: Osage County), and Jeff Still (To Kill a Mockingbird, Oslo).

The Minutes arrives on Broadway following a world premiere at Chicago's Steppenwolf.

The producing team is led by Jeffrey Richards, Rebecca Gold, Carl Moellenberg, Spencer Ross with Jayne Baron Sherman, Elizabeth Armstrong, Blakeman Entertainment, Ricardo Hornos, Across the River Productions, Stewart F. Lane, Bonnie Comley, Leah Lane, Emily Dobbs, and Jacob Soroken Porter.

