Trailer Unveiled for High School Musical: The Musical: The Series

By Dan Meyer
Aug 26, 2019
 
The Disney+ series is due November 23 on the new streaming service.

Amidst the burst of news at Disney's D23 convention about Star Wars, Marvel, and theme park updates, the House of Mouse offered a treat for musical theatre fans—the trailer for Disney Plus’ High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.

The show follows fictional East High students (where the movies were filmed) putting on a production of High School Musical. The students are all in this together as they audition to play the iconic characters, spark romances, and follow their dreams.

The scripted series is due on the new streaming service November 12, starring Joshua Bassett, Olivia Rodrigo, Kate Reinders, Matt Cornett, Dara Renee, Julia Lester, Frankie A. Rodriguez, Larry Saperstein, Mark St. Cyr, and Sofia Wylie.

According to Variety, each episode of the High School Musical spin-off will feature a song from the film series in addition to original music. Frankie A. Rodriguez, who plays openly gay student Carlos, thanked show runner Tim Federle (Tuck Everlasting) during the D23 convention for creating his character. “Growing up as a little Mexican gay kid, there’s not really much to look to...[Carlos] is not a gimmick. He’s not the butt of a joke. He’s just a kid, existing in high school who loves musical theater and has a passion for it.”

Watch Rodriguez and the rest of the cast in the first trailer above.

