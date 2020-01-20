Transparent Star Alexandra Billings Joins Broadway Cast of Wicked January 20

Michael X. Martin also joins the company of the international hit musical at the Gershwin Theatre.

Transparent star Alexandra Billings joins the cast of the Broadway production of the Stephen Schwartz-Winnie Holzman musical Wicked January 20 at the Gershwin Theatre.

Billings, who was last on Broadway in The Nap, succeeds Tony nominee Nancy Opel in the role of Madame Morrible. Opel played her final performance January 19. The company at the Gershwin also welcomes Michael X. Martin (My Fair Lady, The Front Page, Bright Star) as Doctor Dillamond January 20; Martin succeeds Jamie Jackson.

The two actors join a cast that currently includes Hannah Corneau as Elphaba, Ginna Claire Mason as Glinda, Michael McCormick as The Wizard, Jake Boyd as Fiyero, Riley Costello as Boq, and Shoba Narayan as Nessarose.

Currently celebrating its 16th anniversary on Broadway, Wicked is directed by Tony winner Joe Mantello with musical staging by Tony winner Wayne Cilento.

The musical is produced by Marc Platt, Universal Stage Productions, The Araca Group, Jon B. Platt, and David Stone.

