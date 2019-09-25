Transparent Star Alexandra Billings Will Join Broadway Cast of Wicked

The international hit musical continues at the Gershwin Theatre.

Transparent star Alexandra Billings will join the cast of the Broadway production of the Stephen Schwartz-Winnie Holzman musical Wicked January 20, 2020, at the Gershwin Theatre.

Billings, who was last on Broadway in The Nap, will succeed Tony nominee Nancy Opel in the role of Madame Morrible. Opel will play her final performance January 19.

Billings will join a cast that currently includes Hannah Corneau as Elphaba, Ginna Claire Mason as Glinda, Michael McCormick as The Wizard, Jake Boyd as Fiyero, Riley Costello as Boq, Jamie Jackson as Doctor Dillamond, and Gizel Jiménez as Nessarose.

Currently approaching its 16th anniversary on Broadway, Wicked is directed by Tony winner Joe Mantello with musical staging by Tony winner Wayne Cilento.

The musical is produced by Marc Platt, Universal Stage Productions, The Araca Group, Jon B. Platt, and David Stone.

