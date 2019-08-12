Transport Group, Park Avenue Armory, and More Are Hiring

EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, Transport Group

Transport Group seeks a new Executive Director. The Executive Director is the chief executive officer of the organization who serves, with the Artistic Director, as the public face of TG and reports directly to the Board of Directors. This individual will lead the operations and safeguard the overall well-being of the organization, giving special attention to overseeing our expected growth and expansion, fundraising initiatives, and financial health, stewarding donors and stakeholders, and executing on the organization’s strategic priorities. A successful candidate will ensure that the organization and its activities function in accordance with our mission and the directives of the Board of Directors.

TALENT MANAGEMENT ASSISTANT, Talent Management Company

Ideal candidate will be someone that can hit the ground running, personable, motivated, have excellent communication skills, professional attitude, and a genuine interest in talent management. Must be a self-starter with proven problem solving skills, very detail oriented, computer savvy, extremely efficient and well organized. Responsibilities include but are not limited to general office duties, answering phones, submissions, client appointments, oversee project grid entries, scheduling auditions, booking travel, script coverage, the day to day of clients and of managing partners.

DIRECTOR OF SPECIAL EVENTS, Park Avenue Armory

The Armory is seeking a fundraising events professional to join a small but entrepreneurial group. Ideal candidates will be self-starters who work well within a fast-paced environment and an all-hands-on-deck start-up culture. This position reports to the Deputy Director of Development and oversees the Special Events Manager and Special Events Senior Coordinator.

PART-TIME FACILITIES MANAGER, Alliance of Resident Theatres/New York (A.R.T./New York)

The Facilities Manager will be responsible for providing customer service support to all renters at A.R.T./New York’s studio spaces and overseeing activity in the space. South Oxford Space has offices for 19 non-profit theatre companies and 3 rehearsal studios for rent by the hour. Spaces@520 has offices for 20 non-profit theatre companies, a shared desk space and 5 rehearsal studios. The position will report to the General Managers of both Spaces @ 520 and South Oxford Space and will work closely with the entire A.R.T./New York Facilities Team.

PART-TIME FRONT-OF-HOUSE MANAGER, Alliance of Resident Theatres/New York

Provide orientation and communicate building protocols to the front-of-house staff provided by each rental production (house manager, box office rep, and ushers). This is a part-time position which requires a flexible schedule including nights and weekends, the occasional weekday matinee, and holidays. Candidate should be available to work 2-3 shifts per week on average. The rate for the position is $20/hour.

VISITOR SERVICES FLOOR SUPERVISOR, Intrepid Museum

As a vital part of the Visitor Services team the Visitor Services Supervisor oversees daily front line operations of the museum complex and the Visitor Services Ambassador floor staff – leading the staff in providing a high level of customer service and satisfaction, ensuring that areas are safe, clean and well maintained, responding to questions or complaints and informing guests regarding museum events, options, and services.

WARDROBE SUPERVISOR, The Old Globe

The Wardrobe Supervisor is responsible for directing and supervising all Wardrobe staff including Dressers and Wigs Run Crew in preparation for and in the running of all productions in three theatre spaces, to facilitate a smooth and efficient show. Duties include planning and preparing for productions; working with applicable staff to create detailed wardrobe chart and dressing lists; scheduling wardrobe crew; supervising and assisting the Crew Chiefs and Wardrobe Crew from tech rehearsals through closing; fill-in for Wardrobe Crew as needed.

HOUSE MANAGER FOR 19/20 SEASON, The Wick Theatre

Responsibilities include but are not limited to house management of all productions at the Wick Theatre including cabarets and special events; coordination of a rotating staff of volunteer ushers and, the box office as well as coordination, training and scheduling of servers and restaurant staff. We have a 341-seat house and produce 5 mainstage musicals a year. We have a yearly audience attendance of approximately 50,000 patrons - some of which have mobility issues that will require assistance.

COMPANY MANAGER FOR 2019/20 SEASON, The Wick Theatre

Candidates must have expertise in negotiation of union contracts and non-union, organizing payroll, obtaining approval for the purchases of outside materials, organize rehearsals, and materials; arrange transportation and lodging for cast and crew, assist the director with notating and communicating changes, and—of course—handle emergencies inside and outside of the theater. Crucially, company managers also act as the link between the Managing Executive Producer and the rest of the company. A generalized problem solver with a focus on human resources and logistics, the company manager's work is never over, and rarely the same from day to day. Therefore, candidates must be adaptable and flexible.

FULL-TIME TICKET SERVICES ASSOCIATE, The New 42nd Street / New Victory Theater

Primary responsibilities include: selling tickets and assisting patrons on the phone, through email, on the website using Live Person chat, and in person at the box office window; processing mail orders; and distributing tickets at will call. The position requires the ability to perform multiple tasks in a fast-paced environment with a strong emphasis on customer service. Ideal candidate will possess basic accounting and computer skills, as well as strong communication, prioritization and organizational skills.

PART-TIME WEEKEND TICKET SERVICES ASSOCIATE, The New 42nd Street / New Victory Theater

Primary responsibilities include: selling tickets and assisting patrons on the phone, through email, on the website using LivePerson chat, and in person at the box office window; processing mail orders; and distributing tickets at will call. This position requires a commitment to a fixed weekly schedule of Fri, Sat & Sun, and work hours totaling approximately 22-24 hours per week – generally between 11am and 7pm.

EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, The Center at West Park, Inc.

The Executive Director will be responsible for the overall business, administrative, and operational management of the organization. This includes leadership of fundraising, financial management, facilities management, and communications. The Executive Director will work closely with the Artistic Director and the Board of Directors to set and pursue the Center’s strategic goals, including the restoring of the building’s landmark facade and the renovation of the interior, and developing a multi-million dollar capital campaign to fund those projects.

ASSOCIATE CONTENT PRODUCER, Concord - The Rodgers & Hammerstein Organization

The marketing and catalog development department at Concord/Concord Music Publishing is looking for an Associate Content Producer to support and assist the SVP and Director of Marketing with the creation and management of content for The Rodgers & Hammerstein Organization’s brand-new website.

THE COLOR PURPLE NATIONAL TOUR - COMPANY MANAGER, TCP Touring, LLC

Manager will report directly to the Producer’s General Manager (GM) and Assistant General Manager (AGM). Must be avaialble from September 17, 2019 through May 24, 2020.

EXECUTIVE OFFICE ASSISTANT, Theatre Communications Group

Theatre Communications Group (TCG), the national organization for the not-for-profit professional theatre, seeks a dynamic and detail-oriented assistant to join the Executive Office Team on an hourly part-time basis

OFFICE ASSISTANT, The Pekoe Group

Responsibilities include: answering and fielding phone calls, scheduling meetings, managing office supplies. Candidates should have at least one year of experience working in a theatrical office environment.

COORDINATOR, SPECIAL EVENTS & FUNDRAISING, Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts

Reporting to the Associate Director, Fundraising and Special Events in the Planning and Development Department, the Coordinator, Special Events and Fundraising will manage Membership events for Lincoln Center’s highest-level donors and one-time and annual events for LCPA’s President, Chair, and Board of Directors. They will support the special events department as a whole and participate in the department’s other events including 10 major fundraising galas as well as approximately 60 additional events per year, ranging from small intimate cocktail parties to events for 800+ guests.

FRONT DESK ASSISTANT, RJL Resources Inc

Seeking a Front Desk Assistant for a 2 month assignment to start ASAP. Responsibilities to include but not limited: supporting office manager, back up to the receptionist, maintain office supplies, and assist with catering orders for staff and client meetings.

BOX OFFICE ASSISTANT, Théâtre XIV, the home of Company XIV

Company XIV seeks a meticulous, detail-oriented, savvy individual who will assist with customer service, programming ticketing system (OvationTIx), updating ticket allocations, importing guest lists and generating sales reports. This is a part-time position which reports to the Assistant Producer.

FREELANCE DIGITAL ADS MANAGER, Théâtre XIV, the home of Company XIV

Company XIV seeks a proficient freelance Digital Ads Manager to help manage the proliferation of XIV’s decadent communiqué through multiple media channels. Ads Manager will be chiefly responsible for building and reporting on ad campaigns

